Officer On Duty REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani's family drama, worth your time?

Officer On Duty REVIEW: Is Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani's family drama, worth your time?

Officer On Duty: Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani's latest Malayalam film, led by Siby Chavara and Ranjith Nair.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 9:52 AM IST

Officer On Duty X Review: The much-anticipated Malayalam criminal thriller Officer On Duty, directed by Jithu Ashraf, opened in theatres today, February 20, 2025. The film, which stars Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani, was written and directed by Shahi Kabir. Martin Prakkat Films produced it in association with The Green Room, which Siby Chavara and Ranjith Nair helm.

article_image2

Roby Varghese Raj, the director of Kannur Squad, is responsible for the film's cinematography. Jakes Bejoy composed the music. Chaman Chakko edited it.

Officer On Duty has been widely anticipated, with promotional materials generating enthusiasm for a thrilling cinematic experience. One said, "Mark My word...
This Will be another quality product from Mollywood..🔥
#Officer ❤️💯👍🏻"

article_image3

Officer On Duty Storyline

Harishankar, a dismissed Circle Inspector, becomes involved in a false gold jewellery case, quickly developing into a dangerous confrontation with furious criminals. As the stakes mount, he must deal with fatal turns threatening his profession and possibly his life.

article_image4

Officer On Duty Cast and Crew

Director Jithu Ashraf's highly anticipated Malayalam criminal thriller Officer On Duty stars Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani, Jagadish, and Vishak Nair in prominent roles.

Shahi Kabir wrote the film, which was produced by Martin Prakkat, Renjith Nair, and Siby Chavara. Roby Varghese Raj did the film's cinematography, Jakes Bejoy created the soundtrack, Chaman Chakko handled the editing, and Saiju Sreedharan edited the trailer. Jineesh Chandran was the creative director, Dileep Nath oversaw production design, and Shabeer Malavattathu handled production control.

Vishnu Sujathan mixed the film's sound, while KC Sidharthan and Sankaran AS designed the sound. Ronex Xavier handled makeup, while Sameera Saneesh designed the costumes.

Vinayak Sasikumar and Suhail Koya wrote the lyrics. Dhilip Subbarayan and Vicky Nandagopal choreographed the action scenes. Dhinil Babu and Renit Raj, chief associate directors, participated to the film's production, while Anup Chacko and Nidad KN handled still photography. Old Monks developed the publicity designs, Remesh CP oversaw the DI, and Pratheesh Sekhar functioned as the film's PRO. Snakeplant LLP handled visual promotions.

