Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attended the screening of Karisma Kapoor's web series 'Brown'. Karisma spoke about her challenging role as a disgraced cop, a character she initially turned down. The series is a neo-noir thriller set in Kolkata.

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan turned heads as they attended the special screening of Karisma Kapoor's upcoming web series 'Brown'. Kareena, Saif and Karisma grabbed the attention as they posed for the camera. For the evening, Karisma opted for a black outfit paired with a long patterned coat, while Kareena looked stunning in a traditional ensemble. Saif kept it classic in an all-black outfit as the trio posed for media at the event.

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Headlined by Karisma Kapoor in the role of a cop, the series also features Surya Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra was also present at the event. Actor-singer Meiyang Chang and several other industry personalities joined the screening, adding to the glamour of the evening.

About The Series

As per the makers, Brown is a "neo-noir psychological crime thriller set against the haunting beauty and moral chaos of Kolkata. At its centre is Rita Brown (played by Karisma Kapoor), once the city's finest cop--now a disgraced, alcoholic officer haunted by past."

Karisma on Her Challenging Role

Speaking to ANI, Karisma shared, "Earlier, I refused to play the role in Brown. I was like, 'How will I go to Kolkata for so many days?' So, I turned down the role. Then, I met Abhinay (Deo). After hearing the role, the character, the rawness, I said yes, and I'm sitting here. It was very challenging and very exciting for me. She is so broken, but she is strong, too. She has softness and hardness, too. I think the audience sees this uniqueness."

Karisma reflected on her journey, noting that she started working from a very young age."I am like this now. I don't like to work so much. I have done it a lot. I was very young when I started working. I have a different pace. I have a different mood. I work from here, from my heart. So, if I like it, I will do it. Otherwise, no," she said.

Directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by Zee Studios, 'Brown' will premiere on June 5 exclusively on Hindi ZEE5.