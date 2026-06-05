Kareena Kapoor Khan, joined by husband Saif Ali Khan, attended the screening of her sister Karisma Kapoor's new web series 'Brown'. Kareena took to Instagram to share pictures with her 'mains' and give a shoutout to 'LOLO' (Karisma).

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has dropped a series of pictures with her "mains", husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor.

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On Thursday, the trio attended the special screening of Karisma Kapoor's upcoming web series 'Brown'. Sharing glimpses from the event, Kareena could be seen giving a shoutout to her sister on Instagram.

Along with a picture of herself posing with Karisma and Saif, Kareena wrote, "No one like LOLO. Put your hands up for my LOLO. @therealkarismakapoor." With another picture, he added, "With my mains."

For the evening, Karisma opted for a black outfit paired with a long, patterned coat, while Kareena looked stunning in a traditional ensemble. Saif kept it classic in an all-black outfit as the trio posed for the media at the event.

About 'Brown' Web Series

Headlined by Karisma Kapoor in the role of a cop, the series also features Surya Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra was also present at the event. Actor-singer Meiyang Chang and several other industry personalities joined the screening, adding to the glamour of the evening.

As per the makers, Brown is a "neo-noir psychological crime thriller set against the haunting beauty and moral chaos of Kolkata. At its centre is Rita Brown (played by Karisma Kapoor), once the city's finest cop--now a disgraced, alcoholic officer haunted by past."

Karisma reflected on her journey, noting that she started working from a very young age."I am like this now. I don't like to work so much. I have done it a lot. I was very young when I started working. I have a different pace. I have a different mood. I work from here, from my heart. So, if I like it, I will do it. Otherwise, no," she said.

Directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by Zee Studios, 'Brown' will premiere on June 5 exclusively on Hindi ZEE5. (ANI)