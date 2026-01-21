O Romeo Trailer OUT: Shahid Kapoor Unleashes Raw Action in Vishal Bhardwaj Film
The trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s highly anticipated film O Romeo was released on Wednesday, showcasing intense action and fight sequences. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film is set to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day, February 13.
Shahid Kapoor's film O Romeo has been a hot topic for a while. Fans are eagerly waiting for this movie's release. Meanwhile, the makers have upped the excitement by releasing the movie's trailer, which is quite explosive.
The O Romeo trailer shows plenty of action along with romance. You can see Shahid Kapoor playing an eccentric gangster. He's a ruthless guy who kills people and then dances. Shahid's fierce style is seen throughout the trailer. He also appears romantic.
Triptii Dimri's charm is also on display in the O Romeo trailer. She appears both romantic and fierce. Shahid is seen beating up goons to Madhuri Dixit's famous song 'Dhak-Dhak Karne Laga'. A sizzling item number with Disha Patani is also featured.
Shahid Kapoor has a powerful dialogue in the O Romeo trailer. He says - Don't mess with a razor, it'll slice the soul from your body. Once that line is crossed, a beast is born inside forever. Another great line is - Even my love is expensive, but you bought enmity.
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri are in the lead roles in director Vishal Bhardwaj's film O Romeo. The cast also includes actors like Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aruna Irani, Farida Jalal, and Avinash Tiwary.
The film O Romeo will be released in theaters on February 13. Its producer is Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is made under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. The screenplay is by Rohan Narula and Vishal Bhardwaj.
O Romeo is based on gangster Hussain Ustara, who once ruled Mumbai and was known for his rivalry with Dawood Ibrahim. Shahid Kapoor plays this character. Watch the trailer below...
