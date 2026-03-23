Emergency to Tejas: Kangana Ranaut’s Last 5 Films and Their Box Office Performance
Kangana Ranaut turns 40 today. From modelling and theatre to her debut in Gangster, here’s a look at how her last five films performed at the box office.
Kangana Ranaut's last 5 films
Film Thalaivii
Film Dhaakad
Film Chandramukhi 2
Film Tejas
Film Emergency
The 2025 film 'Emergency' was also a disaster. Kangana Ranaut herself directed this movie, which had a budget of ₹60 crore. The film collected ₹21.75 crore at the box office. Talking about her upcoming films, Kangana will be seen in a psychological thriller and another movie titled 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata'. The release dates for both are not out yet.
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