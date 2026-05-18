The 'Peddi' trailer is out, starring Ram Charan as a multi-talented athlete in a rural sports drama. Directed by Buchi Babu Sena, the film also features Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani, and Divyendu Sharma, with music composed by AR Rahman.

'Peddi' Trailer Unveiled

The much-awaited trailer of Ram Charan's upcoming film 'Peddi' is finally out, offering a glimpse into the actor's cross-athleticism across different sports, including wrestling, cricket and sprinting. Directed by Buchi Babu Sena, the Telugu film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani and Divyendu Sharma in the prominent roles.

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The three-minute and seven-second trailer opens with the massy introduction of Ram Charan while the actor flexes his batting and wrestling skills. At one point in the trailer, Boman Irani hailed Ram Charan as the cross athlete of India.

The trailer showcases a sweeping rural drama where the lead character's undying love for sports is dominated by struggles orchestrated by the landlords and other powerful antagonists. Ram Charan plays a multi-talented athlete who earns his livelihood through sheer physical strength, straddling cricket, wrestling and sprinting.

According to the video, Divyendu is expected to play the role of an antagonist in the film. Ram Charan was also seen romancing with actress Janhvi Kapoor in the movie.

The movie is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman. Vriddhi Cinemas shared the trailer on their Instagram handle. https://www.instagram.com/p/DYerj2KzjgL/

Behind-the-Scenes: Sukumar's Crucial Role

During the shooting of the film, Chiranjeevi and 'Pushpa' director Sukumar visited the sets of the film. In the visuals, Chiranjeevi and Sukumar could be seen interacting with the 'Peddi' team, including actor Ram Charan, who appeared to be in his character's look. The videos were shared by Ram Charan on his Instagram handle.

It is worth mentioning that filmmaker Sukumar has been a pivotal part of 'Peddi', involved right from the story setup, helping shape the hero's choice, the music direction, and every creative decision that defines the film. He even visited shoots, supervised everything in the backend, sat through edits, and ensured that his student's vision was executed at the highest level possible, the makers shared, as per a press release.

Release Date

The film is slated to release in theatres on June 4. (ANI)