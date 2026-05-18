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Actor Darshan's Wife Vijayalakshmi Breaks Down After Bail Rejection, Shares Emotional Post on Social Media
Actor Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi has shared an emotional post on social media after the Supreme Court rejected his bail plea. She expressed her distress through a photo and heartbreak emoji, reflecting her disappointment over the verdict.
Vijayalakshmi Deeply Distressed After Darshan’s Bail Rejected
Actor Darshan, who is currently in jail in connection with the murder case of Renukaswamy, has been denied bail by the Supreme Court. He has now been in judicial custody for nearly a year after multiple attempts to secure bail were unsuccessful.
Following the court’s decision, his wife Vijayalakshmi has reacted for the first time, expressing deep distress over the bail rejection. She is reportedly devastated by the development.
Vijayalakshmi Shares Emotional Post on Social Media
Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi, who has been deeply affected by recent developments, shared an emotional post on social media. She posted a photograph of actor Darshan along with a heartbreak emoji, expressing her distress.
Vijayalakshmi had been making efforts for his release, but her attempts have not yielded results. She is reportedly heartbroken over the situation.
Vijayalakshmi Expresses Her Pain on Social Media
Vijayalakshmi has expressed her grief on her Instagram account following the continued incarceration of her husband Darshan. He remains in judicial custody and is expected to spend more time in jail, which has come as a setback to her efforts for his release.
Deeply distressed by the situation, Vijayalakshmi shared her emotions through social media, reflecting her disappointment and pain over the ongoing developments.
Vijayalakshmi Continues Legal Efforts And Temple Prayers
Wife Vijayalakshmi has been continuously making efforts for Darshan’s release. On one hand, she has intensified her legal battle by consulting lawyers, while on the other, she has been visiting temples and offering prayers for her husband’s release.
However, the Supreme Court’s decision to deny bail has come as a major setback to her ongoing efforts.
Darshan Remains Silent In Jail Amid Bail Rejection
Amid the rejection of his bail plea, actor Darshan is reportedly remaining silent in jail and not interacting with anyone. He is said to be staying alone in the barracks of the quarantine facility, spending his days in isolation.
Sources indicate that he is mentally distressed following the setback in his legal proceedings, which has further added to his disappointment over the continued delay in his release.
Darshan Under Medical Observation For Back Pain In Jail
Actor Darshan, who is reportedly suffering from back pain in jail, is receiving treatment from prison doctors. A medical team is regularly monitoring his health condition and providing necessary care.
However, claims that “the jail is not providing food” are unverified and not supported by official confirmation.
Sources indicate that he is under standard prison care while continuing to experience physical and mental exhaustion during his incarceration.
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