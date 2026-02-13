- Home
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's movie O Romeo was released in theaters on Friday. The film received mixed reactions. On this occasion, we're going to tell you about the net worth of the stars working in the film
Shahid Kapoor Net Worth
Shahid Kapoor is playing the lead role in director Vishal Bhardwaj's film O Romeo. Shahid is appearing on the silver screen after a long time. According to reports, he owns assets worth ₹300 crore.
Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri is the lead actress in the film O Romeo. She has made a name for herself in Bollywood in a short time. Her net worth is reportedly around ₹20-30 crore.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia also appears in Vishal Bhardwaj's film O Romeo. Speaking of her wealth, she is the owner of assets worth ₹120 crore.
Disha Patani Net Worth
Disha Patani is seen doing an item dance in the film O Romeo. According to reports, Disha has assets worth ₹75 crore. Disha is active in South films as well as Bollywood.
Nana Patekar Net Worth
Nana Patekar is one of the senior stars of the industry. Everyone praises his acting. According to reports, Nana owns assets worth ₹80 crore.
Vikrant Massey Net Worth
Vikrant Massey also appears in the film O Romeo. Vikrant has delivered several great films recently. Speaking of his wealth, he owns assets worth ₹20-26 crore.
Farida Jalal
Farida Jalal is also seen in O Romeo. Farida is a senior actress in the industry and has been part of many hit films. According to reports, she has assets worth ₹35 crore.
