O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor Film Nears Rs 40 Crore in India
O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s O Romeo continues its steady theatrical run, inching close to the Rs 40 crore mark domestically. Despite mixed reviews and competition, the film is holding firm at the box office
Steady Box Office Run Despite Midweek Dip
O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, has maintained a consistent pace at the box office since its February 13 release ahead of Valentine’s Day weekend. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the romantic action thriller opened strong with Rs 8.5 crore on Day 1.
The film witnessed growth on Day 2, collecting Rs 12.65 crore, benefitting from the festive weekend mood. However, collections began tapering from Sunday onward. Day 3 brought in Rs 9 crore, followed by Rs 4.75 crore on Day 4. Early estimates suggest Day 5 earnings stand at approximately Rs 5 crore.
With this, the film’s total domestic collection stands at around Rs 39.9 crore, placing it on the verge of crossing the Rs 40 crore milestone. While weekday drops were expected, the film’s ability to remain stable indicates sustained audience interest.
Competition and Critical Response
O Romeo faced box office competition from Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor. Despite the clash, the Shahid Kapoor-led film managed to carve out its own space, largely driven by strong performances and Bhardwaj’s signature storytelling style.
Critics offered mixed reactions, praising the performances and intense narrative but pointing out pacing issues. However, audience word-of-mouth appears to be helping the film maintain a steady run. The collaboration marks Bhardwaj and Shahid’s fourth project together after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.
Global Earnings and Storyline Appeal
On the global front, O Romeo has reportedly collected Rs 61.3 crore gross worldwide. Out of this, nearly Rs 15 crore has come from overseas markets, reflecting decent international interest.
The film draws inspiration from a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The story revolves around Hussein Ustara, a ruthless contract killer in Mumbai’s underworld, played by Shahid Kapoor. Triptii Dimri essays the role of Afsha, a woman seeking vengeance for her husband’s murder.
Their partnership, rooted in revenge, gradually transforms into a dangerous emotional bond set against gang wars and violence. Blending romance, action, and crime drama, the film offers a gritty narrative layered with passion and betrayal — elements that seem to be resonating with urban audiences.
