O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, has maintained a consistent pace at the box office since its February 13 release ahead of Valentine’s Day weekend. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the romantic action thriller opened strong with Rs 8.5 crore on Day 1.

The film witnessed growth on Day 2, collecting Rs 12.65 crore, benefitting from the festive weekend mood. However, collections began tapering from Sunday onward. Day 3 brought in Rs 9 crore, followed by Rs 4.75 crore on Day 4. Early estimates suggest Day 5 earnings stand at approximately Rs 5 crore.

With this, the film’s total domestic collection stands at around Rs 39.9 crore, placing it on the verge of crossing the Rs 40 crore milestone. While weekday drops were expected, the film’s ability to remain stable indicates sustained audience interest.