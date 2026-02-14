- Home
- Entertainment
- O' Romeo box office Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's film opens at Rs 7 crore; loses to Ikkis, Tere Ishk Mein
O' Romeo box office Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's film opens at Rs 7 crore; loses to Ikkis, Tere Ishk Mein
O' Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, had a good start at the Indian box office, attracting audience attention despite conflicting reviews for its extended runtime.
O' Romeo box office Day 1
On opening day, love, bloodshed, and Vishal Bhardwaj's unique flare drew a large crowd. O' Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri, debuted strongly at the Indian box office on Friday, earning an estimated Rs 8.25 crore nett. The romantic-action drama had an average theatre occupancy of 14.86%, indicating a promising start for the picture.
O' Romeo box office Day 1
O' Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, has handily outpaced Shahid Kapoor's most recent films. His earlier flicks, Deva (Rs 5.50 crore), Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Rs 6.70 crore), and Jersey (Rs 3.2 crore), debuted with lower Day 1 figures. While O' Romeo may not have had a spectacular debut, its first-day performance demonstrates continuous viewer interest in Kapoor's star power and Bhardwaj's storyline.
O' Romeo box office Day 1
Ahead of the release, Bhardwaj sent a poignant letter on Instagram, describing O' Romeo as a highly personal undertaking. The filmmaker remarked that the picture helped him recognise his ability for both "love and violence," and thanked his actors and crew.
O' Romeo box office Day 1
"Before the critics speak and the box office delivers its verdict, I feel compelled to share how deeply proud I am of this film," he said, praising his department heads for doing "far more than was ever asked of them."
All about O Romeo
O Romeo also stars Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Nana Patekar, among others. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment produces it.
According to the filmmakers, the film is based on a very emotional and stormy story about passion, suffering, and the irreparable effects of love denied. O Romeo is based on a chapter from author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, which narrates the thrilling story of mobster Hussain Ustara, played by Shahid.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.