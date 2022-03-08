Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hrithik Roshan finds rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s beauty as ‘timeless’

    First Published Mar 8, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

    Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have induldged into tad-bit of online PDA, as Hrithik calls Saba a 'timeless' beauty.

    Image: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad/Instagram

    Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating actor Saba Azad. Don’t be surprised if you see the two actors indulging in some PDA moments on social media. From Saba hiding her face from the media to attending lunch with Hrithik and his family, their fans have seen quite a lot happening between them recently.

    Image: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad/Instagram

    Ever since the rumours of Hrithik and Saba dating started doing rounds, all eyes have been glued to the social media accounts, and the fans have not been disappointed yet, so far!

    Image: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad/Instagram

    On Monday, Saba Azad posted new pictures of her on her Instagram handle. Here she was dressed in a black and white checkered turtleneck top with a black midi skirt. Saba played the iconic Audrey Hepburn for a day. And when she posted it, her Instagram was flooded with likes and comments.

    Image: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad/Instagram

    While several celebrities commented on Saba Azad’s post, there was only one comment that got everyone’s attention. It was none other than Hrithik Roshan!

    Image: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad/Instagram

    Hrithik Roshan complimented actor-singer Saba Azad’s Ms Hepburn look and called her a ‘timeless’ beauty. This isn’t the first time that Hrithik Roshan complimented Saba Azad. When the ‘Rocket Boys’ actress sang a Bangla song, he called her an ‘extraordinary human’.

    Image: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad/Instagram

