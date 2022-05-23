Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Not only Bhojpuri Shilpi Raj MMS video, but two more actresses' videos got leaked

    First Published May 23, 2022, 2:55 PM IST

    Even before Bhojpuri Shilpi Raj's private MMS videos got leaked, here are a few videos of these famous women that went out in public

    This isn't the first time a Bhojpuri star's MMS has gone viral. Even before this, numerous actresses' private MMS films caused a stir on the Internet. 
     

    Recently singer Shilpi Raj's MMS became popular on social media. However, Shilpi Raj went live on Facebook to clarify the situation and said that she was not the girl in the MMS.
     

    At the same time, a film by Bhojpuri cinema's popular actress Priyanka Pandit became viral on the Internet a few months ago.

    However, this is not the first time in the Bhojpuri film business. Even before this, numerous actresses' private MMS movies have caused a stir on the Internet.

    Priyanka Pandit has also been in the headline due to her leaked MMS. Priyanka Pandit had to face the backlash post the video was out. Priyanka had also released a video clarifying, in which Priyanka said, 'Attempts are being made to malign my image. The girl in the viral video is not me. That girl only looks like me. The video is also old."

    Also Read: Yash's KGF Chapter 2 for free: Here's when you can watch the film without paying rentals

    In August of last year, Trishakar Madhu's MMS became popular on the Internet. The video sparked outrage on the Internet, prompting Trisha to urge others not to spread it. Trishakar Madhu was seen in an obscene situation with a man in this video.

    Also Read: Why is Bengali TV serial ‘Aay Tobe Sohochori’ trending?

