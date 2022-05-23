Why is Bengali TV serial ‘Aay Tobe Sohochori’ trending?

Despite the harsh criticism it receives, the accidental wedding is one of the most common clichés in Indian soap operas. Makers continue to come up with new and inventive methods to repeat the same story surprise, leaving spectators perplexed. The most recent viral clip is from a Bengali TV drama in which a man marries a woman in the ridiculous way conceivable.

The bride, Debina Sarkar (Kuyasha Biswas), and the groom, Samaresh Sengupta (Indrajit Chakraborty), are preparing to exchange garlands in the video circulating on the internet. However, another man, Bubai (Arindya Banerjee), is suddenly seen pulling the groom from behind, and the bride ends up garlanding him by accident!

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest Instagram picture is one of her best posts till date

While everyone, including the bride, appears stunned, the man grabs the groom's garland and places it on the bride. As if that wasn't bizarre enough, he then smears vermillion on her head. Aay Tobe Sohochori, a Star Jalsa series, produced the now-viral scene. Here's how to see it:

Although the incident sparked social media speculation that it was about marrying your sweetheart, the narrative is actually quite different. The man who forces the bride to marry him doesn't even like her, but he sacrifices himself to save his older brother's groom.

Also Read: Yash's KGF Chapter 2 for free: Here's when you can watch the film without paying rentals

The plot of the show centres around Samaresh's dissatisfaction with his wife Sohochori (Koneenica Banerjee), and his love for his pupil Debina, whom he hopes to marry after divorcing his wife. However, because his family is against the relationship, the younger brother takes desperate measures.

As the video went viral, while most were left in splits, others couldn’t believe the absurdity shown in television serials. “Consent kaha hai?” asked one Twitter user, while another warned: “Guys its so risky so don’t try this at her mandap.”

Accidental wedding absurdity is not restricted to Bengali entertainment. A clip from the programme Rishta Hum Likhenge Naya went viral earlier this year, in which vermilion gets caught on the man's sleeve and falls on the woman's hair.

"Debina always wanted to marry Samaresh who pulled out shortly before the wedding," Kuyasha Biswas, who plays Debina's role, explains to TOI. She compels Samaresh to marry her, causing a tremendous ruckus. Bubai decides to take action and shoves Samaresh. Debina lays the garland on Bubai by accident, not realising who is in front of her. Bubai takes advantage of the situation to save his brother and places the garland on Debina. He pauses for a bit before placing sindoor on Debina's brow. She is taken aback and attempts to figure out what is going on."

"We are artists, and our role is to represent a situation authentically," the actress replies when questioned about the moment. We don't have control over the story." However, the actress has seen the memes and social media posts. "I've seen how to marry your crush blogs and memes," she says. I had a nice chuckle and appreciated it."