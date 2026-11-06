Harish Kalyan plays Vino. He works in a private TV channel in Mumbai. He wants to move to the next level in his career. He gets a chance to head a TV channel in Goa. Vino starts his work with the aim of proving his talent and creating a hit TV show.

He meets a girl named Fenni at that time. Fenni already has a boyfriend named Richie. Richie met with an unexpected accident and has been in a coma for about 170 days. Fenni records important events of her life on video. She hopes Richie will recover soon. She wants to share those memories with him when he returns.

Vino and Fenni start their introduction with small clashes. They soon become friends. Vino creates a TV show based on Fenni's love life. He gets close to her. This friendship turns into love over time. But Fenni cannot accept it immediately when Vino expresses his love. Her existing love for Richie and new feelings for Vino confuse her.

Meanwhile, Richie recovers from his coma. The rest of the story shows the changes in Fenni's life and the emotional struggles in their relationships.