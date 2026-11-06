Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and PM Narendra Modi extended warm wishes on Dhanteras. Leaders emphasized prosperity, health, and traditions. Yogi Adityanath urged support for local artisans, marking the start of the five-day Diwali festivities.

Festive Greetings on Dhanteras

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar extended his heartfelt greetings to citizens on the occasion of Dhanteras. "May Goddess Lakshmi bless you and your family with prosperity and good fortune. Dhanteras ki dher saari shubhkamnayein," he wrote.

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes to the countrymen and invoked the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari, the Hindu deity associated with health and medicine. "Heartfelt wishes to all fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. May the divine grace of Lord Dhanvantari illuminate everyone’s life with happiness, peace, and excellent health. It is my sincere wish that an eternal flame of joy and enthusiasm continues to burn in every household," PM Modi said. He also shared a Sanskrit verse in praise of Lord Dhanvantari: "Namami Dhanvantari-madidevam, surasurair-vandita-padapadmam; Loke jararug-bhaya-mrityu-nasham, datar-misham vividhaushadhinam."

Leaders Extend Wishes and Support Local Crafts

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings on the occasion, wishing prosperity and well-being to everyone. "Warm wishes to everyone on the sacred festival of Dhanteras—a celebration of prosperity and well-being. May Lord Dhanvantari bless everyone with happiness, prosperity, and good health," Shah said in his message.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the contribution of the state's artisans and craftspeople, urging people to support local products and promote self-reliance while celebrating the festival. In his message, Adityanath said that Dhanteras symbolises prosperity, auspiciousness and well-being, and called upon people to include the state's diligent artisans and craftspeople in their celebrations. He highlighted the traditional crafts of Uttar Pradesh, including the world-renowned carpets of Bhadohi, the Moonj (grass) craft of Prayagraj, the Tarkashi (wire-inlay) work of Mainpuri and the wooden toys of Chitrakoot, describing them as unique hallmarks of the state.

Understanding the Five Days of Diwali

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity. The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)