Suriya picks a very different storyline this time. The director blends comedy and crime elements perfectly to make it an entertaining watch. The screenplay starts well in the first half and picks up serious pace in the second half. Suriya delivers a brilliant performance in a never-seen-before role. Naslen grabs attention as a highly intelligent villain. Nazriya adds great value to the movie with her strong supporting role.

The surprise cameo, unexpected twists, and the cat-and-mouse game between the hero and villain keep the audience hooked. The second half moves quickly with engaging incidents and humour.

Overall, fans call it a fresh crime comedy entertainer. Suriya's terrific acting, Naslen's villainy, and the fun elements make it a great watch. The second half is getting a massive response from the audience.