Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in Indian cinema. However, his success story extends well beyond the silver screen. Over more than three decades, the actor has transformed his popularity into a diversified business portfolio, making investments in entertainment, sports and consumer brands.

As he celebrates his 61st birthday, King Khan's financial journey offers an interesting look at how a successful film career can evolve into a powerful business empire. According to the Hurun India Rich List 2026, his estimated wealth stands at approximately Rs 10,000 crore, making him India's richest actor.

Here is a closer look at Shah Rukh Khan's businesses, investments and the sources behind his enormous fortune.

Red Chillies Entertainment: The backbone of Shah Rukh Khan's business empire

One of Shah Rukh Khan's most significant business ventures is Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company he co-founded with his wife, Gauri Khan, in 2002.

The company has produced several successful films, including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Raees and Jawan. Over the years, it has expanded beyond film production into distribution, digital entertainment and visual effects.

Its VFX division, Red Chillies VFX, has established itself as an important name in the Indian film industry, contributing to large-scale productions that require advanced visual effects.

The production house has also given Shah Rukh greater creative and financial control over his projects. Instead of relying exclusively on acting fees, the superstar has increasingly explored production and profit-sharing arrangements, allowing him to participate in the commercial success of films.

Gauri Khan, who is also an entrepreneur and interior designer, plays an important role in the business.