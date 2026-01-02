Nilakanta Movie Review & Rating: Is Master Mahendran’s Film Worth Watching?
Nilakanta Movie Review: Master Mahendran, once a beloved child artist, stars as the hero in the latest movie 'Nilakanta'. Released as a New Year special, let's see how the movie is.
Nilakanta Movie Review
Master Mahendran, a child artist in films like 'Pedarayudu' and 'Simhadri', is now a hero in 'Nilakanta', starring alongside Yashna Muthuluri and Neha Patan.
What is the story of Nilakanta movie?
In a strict village, Nilakanta is banned from leaving for 15 years. He falls for Seetha, but their love is tested. He becomes a kabaddi star but can't compete outside.
How is Nilakanta movie? (Analysis)
Nilakanta is an engaging period village drama with a unique premise. While the story is somewhat predictable, the emotional core and thrilling second half make it a decent watch.
Artist performances in Nilakanta movie
Master Mahendran delivers a settled and natural performance. Heroine Yashna Muthuluri fits her role well. Sneha Ullal's special song is a highlight, with strong supporting acts.
Performance of technicians in Nilakanta
Director Rakesh Madhavan presents an old story refreshingly. The visuals, editing, and BGM are highlights. Final Verdict: A commercial emotional drama.
Rating: 2.5/5.
