Fact Check: Did Taylor Swift Perform At A Wedding In Gujarat? Here's The Truth
Did Taylor Swift perform at a Jamnagar wedding? A video reportedly starring Taylor is becoming popular on social media. The video is supposed to be her debut performance in India. Read on to discover the truth.
The Ambani family is well-known for hosting opulent weddings and large parties. Many well-known musicians, including Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and the Backstreet Boys, performed during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.
When a video circulated on social media saying Taylor Swift was performing at an Isha Ambani event in Jamnagar, many people assumed it was genuine. Some others questioned this allegation, citing the lack of official information or social media posts concerning Taylor Swift's visit to India.
The artist could be seen singing on stage in the footage, as well as the majority of the Indian audience members. The caption accompanying the video read: “OMGGG Taylor Swift in Jamnagar ?✨” unforgettable evening as the Ambani family welcomed Taylor Swift for a special performance,” Many such posts are going viral on social media. Fans were surprised and also happy, because Taylor Swift has never performed in India to date.
Did Taylor Swift perform in India?
However, after the validity of this video was verified, it was discovered that it is from Jamnagar, but the vocalist in it is not Taylor Swift. She is Ashley Leachin, also known as Taylor Swift's lookalike (doppelganger). Ashley performs like Taylor Swift across the world. The wedding was not of the Ambani family, but of Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel, members of a Gujarat-based business family.
Fashion expert Nishtha Gandhi also rushed to social media to tell the truth behind the popular video. He commented, "Wait, did Taylor Swift just sing at an Indian wedding?! The internet went crazy when videos of Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel's wedding in Jamnagar surfaced... and honestly? I don't blame anyone who believes it. The sparkly stage costume. The hair. The presence. But here's something no one saw coming: this is not Taylor Swift. This is Ashley Leechin, Taylor's lookalike, and she tricked a full wedding audience (and half of Instagram).
UMM TAYLOR SWIFT PERFORMED AT AHANA RAHEJAS WEDDING?? She didn’t even perform for ambanis??? Wtf
by u/AdFun9990 in InstaCelebsGossip
The fact is that Taylor Swift has never performed in India, whether at a concert or a private occasion. India has also not been included in his global tour thus far. As a result, the assertion made in the viral video proved to be untrue.
