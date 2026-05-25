The second season continues the journey of Pip Fitz-Amobi, a teenage sleuth trying to step away from solving crimes. However, she is pulled into a new investigation when Jamie Reynolds, a classmate’s brother, goes missing just before a major court case. The mystery soon deepens, pushing her into another dangerous case.

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