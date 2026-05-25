OTT Releases This Week: Spider Noir to Kara, Big Titles Hit Streaming Platforms!
OTT releases this week include Spider-Noir, Dead Man’s Wire, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 2, Jetlee, and Kara. The lineup features crime, thriller, and drama stories across Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar.
Kara (TBA)
Kara, starring Dhanush, is set during the 1991 Gulf War fuel crisis. The story follows Karasami, a reformed thief who is forced back into crime when his family’s ancestral land is illegally taken by corrupt officials, triggering a high-stakes chain of events.
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Spider-Noir (Amazon Prime Video)
Spider-Noir is an eight-episode series starring Nicolas Cage, set in 1930s New York. It follows Ben Reilly, a former superhero who has left behind his masked identity after a personal tragedy. Now working as a private detective, he is pulled back into a dark and dangerous world, blending noir storytelling with intense action and mystery.
Jetlee (JioHotstar)
Jetlee is a Telugu comedy-thriller featuring Ajay as Prajapati, a bank founder with a hidden criminal past. After defrauding customers, he escapes to Dubai, but his past quickly catches up with him, leading to a mix of humour, deception, and suspense.
Dead Man’s Wire (Netflix)
Directed by Gus Van Sant, Dead Man’s Wire is a gripping thriller based on a hostage crisis. The story follows Tony Kiritsis, a troubled real estate tycoon who kidnaps a victim with a shotgun rigged around the person’s neck. He demands ransom and a public apology, leading to a tense psychological standoff.
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 2 (Netflix)
The second season continues the journey of Pip Fitz-Amobi, a teenage sleuth trying to step away from solving crimes. However, she is pulled into a new investigation when Jamie Reynolds, a classmate’s brother, goes missing just before a major court case. The mystery soon deepens, pushing her into another dangerous case.
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