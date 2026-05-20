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Karuppu OTT Release: When And Where Suriya’s Action Drama Will Stream Online; Check Here
After facing early technical and financial hurdles, Suriya’s fantasy action thriller Karuppu has picked up strong momentum at the box office, with audiences praising the film directed by RJ Balaji and co-starring Trisha Krishnan.
‘Karuppu’ Wins Audience Love
Suriya’s fantasy action thriller Karuppu is performing well in theatres after overcoming initial technical and financial hurdles. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film has emerged as a fan favourite and also stars Trisha Krishnan in a lead role alongside Suriya.
Karuppu OTT Release
The film's story, which talks about social justice, problems in our legal system, and the worship of Karuppasamy, has really caught the audience's attention. The world-famous OTT platform Amazon Prime has bought the digital streaming rights. Going by the usual gap for Tamil films, 'Karuppu' is expected to release on OTT in the second week of June. However, Dream Warrior Pictures and Amazon Prime haven't made any official announcement yet.
Karuppu Box Office Collection
The film was supposed to have special morning shows on May 14, but they were cancelled. This was because of some financial problems and pending payments. Reports say actor Suriya and producer S.R. Prabhu personally stepped in to sort out the issues. After this, the film had a worldwide release on May 15 and reportedly earned about ₹147 crore by the end of its first weekend.
Uncut Version
The movie also has Natti Natraj, Swasika, Sivada, and Indrans in key roles. Sai Abhyankkar composed the music, and G.K. Vishnu handled the cinematography. Many fans noticed that scenes with Yogi Babu and Instagram stars like Sathish, Deepa, and 'Watermelon Star' Divakar were cut from the movie. Now, they are demanding that these deleted scenes be added to the OTT version. We'll have to wait and see if this happens.
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