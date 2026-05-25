Diljit Dosanjh Under BOMB Threat? Shocking Email Triggers Security Scare in Punjab
Diljit Dosanjh apparently got a bomb threat email warning of blasts before June 6. Punjab Police and cybercrime teams are probing the source, and security measures have been reinforced in Ludhiana's key areas.
Diljit Dosanjh Receives Bomb Threat
Punjabi celebrity Diljit Dosanjh has received a severe bomb threat via email, raising massive security worries throughout Punjab. The menacing communication, which allegedly employed strong pro-Khalistan rhetoric, warned of potential bomb attacks before June 6.
Diljit Dosanjh Receives Bomb Threat
According to sources quoted by Times Now, the email not only targeted Diljit but also included a grim warning: "Whoever helps Diljit Dosanjh will be killed." The sender reportedly made provocative analogies to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and contained incendiary separatist material. In the same email, the sender threatened to blow up the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Mayor's office.
Punjab police are on high alert
Police and intelligence services have taken the threat extremely seriously. Cyber cells and forensic teams are currently working to determine the email's origin and identify the sender. Even though no bombs or suspicious items have been discovered thus far, the police are not taking any risks, especially given the date, you know.
The anniversary of Operation Blue Star falls in June
June is a notable month in Punjab because it marks the anniversary of Operation Blue Star, which took place in Amritsar's Golden Temple in 1984. It's one of those dates everyone remembers. Security measures have been increased around vital facilities, and officials are assessing procedures in sensitive and public areas.
Diljith Dosanjh received a bomb threat
Diljit Dosanjh, one of the most recognisable global icons of Punjabi music and movies, has a large fan base both in India and abroad. He has frequently spoken out on social and political concerns, including farmer demonstrations and Punjab-related issues, which have occasionally kept him in the spotlight for reasons other than his films and songs.
This is not the first time a Punjabi celebrity has received threats, but given Diljit's immense fame, the incident has sparked widespread concern among his followers and the entertainment industry. As of yet, the police have not released a formal statement naming suspects. Investigations are underway, with cybercrime units and intelligence agencies collaborating to identify the source of the email. As a precaution, security surrounding Ludhiana's government buildings and public places is being closely monitored.
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