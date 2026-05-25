Diljit Dosanjh, one of the most recognisable global icons of Punjabi music and movies, has a large fan base both in India and abroad. He has frequently spoken out on social and political concerns, including farmer demonstrations and Punjab-related issues, which have occasionally kept him in the spotlight for reasons other than his films and songs.

This is not the first time a Punjabi celebrity has received threats, but given Diljit's immense fame, the incident has sparked widespread concern among his followers and the entertainment industry. As of yet, the police have not released a formal statement naming suspects. Investigations are underway, with cybercrime units and intelligence agencies collaborating to identify the source of the email. As a precaution, security surrounding Ludhiana's government buildings and public places is being closely monitored.