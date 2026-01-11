- Home
Latest OTT Releases THIS Week: 18 New Films and Series on Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar & More
Just like every week, streaming platforms, a.k.a. OTT, are about to be flooded with content that will fill your week with entertainment. Between January 12 and January 18, 2026, you'll get to watch these 8 new films and 10 new web series on OTT...
1. Bank of Bhagyalakshmi (Kannada Crime Comedy Thriller Film)
- Watch on OTT from: Jan 12, 2026
- Watch on OTT on: Prime Video
Directed by Abhishek Manjunath, this film was released in theaters on Nov 28, 2025, starring Dixit Shetty and Brinda Acharya.
2. 120 Bahadur (Hindi Historical War Film)
- Watch on OTT from: Jan 16, 2026
- Watch on OTT on: Prime Video
This film features Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna, and Vivan Bhatena. Directed by Rajnish Ghai, it hit theaters on Nov 21, 2025.
3. Bha.Bha.Ba (Malayalam Action Comedy Film)
- Watch on OTT from: Jan 16, 2026
- Watch on OTT on: Zee5
Released in theaters on Dec 18, 2025, this film stars Dileep and Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film is directed by Dhananjay Shankar.
4. Gurram Paapi Reddy (Telugu Crime Comedy Film)
- Watch on OTT from: Jan 16, 2026
- Watch on OTT on: Zee5
Directed by Murali Manohar, this film was released in theaters on Dec 19, 2025. It stars Naresh Agastya and Faria Abdullah.
5. Kalamkaval (Malayalam Action Thriller Film)
- Watch on OTT from: Jan 16, 2026
- Watch on OTT on: Sony LIV
Released on Dec 5, 2025, this film stars Mammootty in the lead role and is directed by Jithin K. Jose.
6. Masti 4 (Hindi Adult Comedy Film)
- Watch on OTT from: Jan 16, 2026
- Watch on OTT on: Zee5
Directed by Milap Zaveri, this film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani. It hit theaters on Nov 21, 2025.
Also Watch These 12 Films/Web Series on OTT This Week
- 83rd Golden Globe Awards: Jan 12 (Jio Hotstar)
- Downton Abbey Finale: Jan 12 (Jio Hotstar)
- Industry S4: Jan 12 (Jio Hotstar)
