Ekō

A mystery thriller in Malayalam, Ekō concludes director Ramesh's “Animal Trilogy.” In the misty hills of Kaattukunnu, undercover investigators, old enemies, and secrets collide. Specially trained dogs add a terrifying twist, showing how a system meant to protect can become one of control.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 31, 2025

Haq

Haq is a courtroom drama based on the 1985 Shah Bano case. It deeply explores the conflict between women's rights, religion, and constitutional law. Yami Gautam Dhar stars as Shazia Bano, who fights for her rights all the way to the Supreme Court. The film shows how personal suffering can turn into a national debate. OTT viewers are eagerly waiting for this highly controversial movie.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 2, 2026

Run Away

Run Away is a British thriller series based on Harlan Coben's novel. The story is about how far a father will go to save his drug-addicted daughter. With its world of crime, secret family truths, and dangerous situations, this series will keep viewers on the edge of their seats until the very end.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 1, 2026

Stranger Things Season 5 (Final)

The final episode of the Stranger Things series, eagerly awaited by fans worldwide. In this final chapter where the true secret of the “Upside Down” is revealed, the town of Hawkins faces its ultimate battle. With a two-hour climax, it's set to provide an emotional conclusion to the journey that began in 1983.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 1, 2026