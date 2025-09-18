Lokesh Kanagaraj Out: Who Will Direct the Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Film Now?
Lokesh Kanagaraj has reportedly backed out of the film starring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who are reuniting after 46 years. An update about the new director has also been released.
Image Credit : X
A dream for South Indian cinema fans is coming true. Superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth will reunite in a film after 46 years, a collaboration both have now confirmed.
Image Credit : letscinema
At the SIIMA Awards, Kamal Haasan said, 'We'll appear together soon. It will be a surprise.' He dismissed rumors of a rift, stating, 'There are no issues between us. We never saw each other as rivals.'
Image Credit : X
Lokesh Kanagaraj was rumored to direct, but Rajinikanth cast doubt on it. He confirmed the film with Kamal but said, 'The director is not yet finalized,' adding to the suspense.
Image Credit : our own
The latest update suggests that Love Today fame Pradeep Ranganathan will direct the Rajini-Kamal film. He has finished two movies but hasn't announced his next. Kollywood buzz points to this project.
