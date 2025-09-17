On his 75th birthday, PM Narendra Modi received wishes from stars Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, and Mahesh Babu. In Madhya Pradesh, he launched the ‘Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and inaugurated key development projects.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 17 (ANI): Megastar Rajinikanth extended warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occassion of the latter's 75th birthday.



Taking to X, Rajinikanth penned a heartfelt note, praying for PM Modi's long life.

"To the most respected, honourable, and my dear Prime Minister @narendramodi

Narendra Modi ji , heartfelt wishes on your birthday. Wishing you long life, good health, peace of mind, and everlasting strength to lead our beloved nation. Jai Hind," he wrote.







