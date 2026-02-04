Netflix New Release: Ikka to Hum Hindustani; Check Full List
The OTT platform Netflix is set for a huge explosion in 2026. Netflix is bringing many new films and web series with crime, suspense, thriller, and comedy. It recently announced 20 new dramas and has also released teasers for some
Sunny Deol's film Ikka
Sunny Deol's film Ikka is a courtroom drama also starring Akshaye Khanna. After their box office hits, they're ready for OTT. Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome are also in it.
Hum Hindustani
Hum Hindustani is based on India's first democratic elections. Saif Ali Khan fights to enforce voting rights, while Pratik Gandhi plays a king navigating political change.
Web Series Maa Behen
Maa Behen, a web series with Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, is coming to Netflix. It's a murder mystery where three women unite to escape a tough situation. Ravi Kishan also stars.
Web Series Lust Stories 3
Netflix's popular anthology, Lust Stories, returns for a third season. Expect bigger stories of love, lust, and betrayal. It stars Ali Fazal, Radhika Apte, and Konkona Sen Sharma.
Web Series Ghooskhor Pandit
Manoj Bajpayee's crime drama Ghooskhor Pandit is highly awaited. It's about a cop with a shady past who gets tangled in a shocking case, all while his life falls apart.
Mismatched Final Season
The final season of the rom-com Mismatched is coming. Also look out for Family Business, Dhindora 2, Maamla Legal Hai Season 2, and many more new shows and films on Netflix.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.