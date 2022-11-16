'Would have killed Shraddha a week earlier but...' Aaftab's confession to Delhi Police

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and chopped her body into 35 pieces, said she had trust issues because of which she would often get angry, leading to frequent quarrels.

Shocking details are emerging from the Delhi Police investigation into the gruesome murder case of the 27-year-old Shraddha Walker which has sent shockwaves across the country. According to Delhi Police sources, the suspect in the horrifying murder of Shraddha Walker, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who killed his live-in partner and dismembered her body into 35 pieces before dumping them in the Chhatarpur forests in south Delhi, claimed he had already decided to kill his girlfriend more than a week before the murder.

"I had already made up my mind to murder Shraddha more than a week before the crime on May 18. I argued with Shraddha even on that day. But, suddenly she got emotional and started weeping, I was ready to murder her. So I held back for later," Aaftab's confession was cited by a Delhi Police source to news agency ANI.

The two had been arguing over Shraddha Walker's fear that Aaftab was speaking to another lady on his phone and cheating on her. According to Aaftab, she had trust issues due to which she frequently became irate and they frequently fought.

"I often had to talk to someone over the phone. She would, however, question my dedication to the relationship each time she overheard me talking on the phone. She used to be quite irate," Aaftab informed the Delhi Police.

Further investigation, according to the police, revealed that Aaftab killed Shraddha during a quarrel between the couple on May 18. After meeting on the dating app Bumble, they had been dating for three years.

Aaftab reportedly "sat on her chest" and strangled her on May 18 following a disagreement. He reportedly chopped her corpse into 35 pieces the next day and kept the fragments in a brand-new refrigerator that he purchased from a local shop.

Aaftab reportedly admitted to like viewing crime-related web series and television programmes, and according to police, it was from these programmes that he got the idea to save the chopped-off body parts and dispose of them later. Aaftab did it all by himself, the police added.

