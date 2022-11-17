Shraddha case: Cops yet to find murder weapon, Aaftab sold his phone on OLX after crime

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    According to reports, Aaftab cut Shraddha’s body in bathroom. The suspicion arose as he used excess water during the time. He also sold his phone on OLX after killing his 26-year-old live-in partner.
     

    Aaftab Ameen Poonawala will be produced in court on Thursday on charges that he murdered Shraddha Walker, his live-in girlfriend, at their Delhi residence and dismembered her body. The Delhi Police claims it needs the 28-year-custody old's for at least another week in order to wrap up its inquiries and collect all available evidence. He has spent the last five days in jail.

    The weapon that Aaftab Poonawala used to dismember his girlfriend's body into 35 parts after strangling her on May 18 is still missing, according to the police. Police reportedly discovered 10–13 bones in the jungle where Aaftab allegedly dumped 35 parts of Shradhha Walker's body following her murder. Her head has not yet been located.

    Aaftab used her bank account app to transfer Rs 54,000 after murdering Shraddha. Aaftab used a significant quantity of water, most likely to clean up the blood and any other outward signs of the murder, as evidenced by the outstanding Rs 300 water bill for his apartment.

    Aaftab reportedly slashed Shraddha's body in the washroom. He was using too much water at the time. Following the murder of his 26-year-old live-in partner, he also reportedly sold his phone on OLX.

    In the kitchen of the Chhatarpur apartment, blood smears and medical gloves were discovered beside the window. The samples have been forwarded for analysis. On Wednesday, a Delhi court authorised the police to administer a narco-analysis test on Aaftab. He allegedly refused to cooperate with the police's investigation and tried to deceive the investigators, according to the police.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2022, 11:05 AM IST
