Shraddha murder: Police to seek Aaftab's profile details from Bumble, other women whom he met

Reports have suggested that Aaftab Amin Poonawala brought another woman to his rented flat in Delhi whom he met on Bumble while Shraddha Walkar’s body parts were in the fridge. The police will soon be writing to the dating app to get details of Aaftab's profile.

As police continue their inquiry into the Shraddha murder case, various reports have suggested that Delhi Police would be seeking detailed report of Aaftab Amin Poonawala from Bumble, where the duo met for the first time.

After a violent altercation on May 18, Aaftab is accused of strangling at his Mehrauli home before chopping her body into approximately 35 pieces. He allegedly stored her remains in a refrigerator for close to 20 days before dispersing it all across Delhi.

Six months after the crime, Vikash Madan Walker, Shraddha's father and a resident of Palghar in Maharashtra, reported a missing person to the Mumbai Police. The case was given to the Delhi Police because Shraddha's cell phone's last known location was in the National Capital. The gruesome facts of the horrifying crime were revealed throughout the inquiry.

According to reports, Aaftab not only connected with Shraddha through Bumble years ago, but also with another lady reportedly after committing the crime. According to police sources, Aaftab took a lady to his rented apartment in Mehrauli, in south Delhi, while Shraddha's remains were still put inside the refrigerator he had purchased after allegedly murdering her.

In June and July, the other woman visited his home a few times. In the kitchen and refrigerator, he concealed Walker's body parts, according to the sources. The investigators further revealed that Aaftab started throwing away the body pieces and continued living his life.

According to ANI, he admitted to the police that he used to dispose of the body parts around 2 am because there was less human activity at that time. He reinstalled Bumble after the murder and landed a work at another contact centre in Gurgaon, according to Indian Express.

The Delhi Police will probably get in touch with the dating service, which has its headquarters in Texas, USA, right now. According to PTI, the detectives want to know if Aaftab had brought any other ladies home and if they had any link to the murder.

Reports suggest that the Delhi Police may send a letter to Bumble requesting information on Aaftab's profile in order to learn more about the ladies who visited him at home while Shraddha's body was still in the refrigerator. Police are investigating if any of these ladies could have been involved in the murder, according to police sources who spoke to ANI. They moved into a leased apartment in Chhatarpur, near Mehrauli, in May of this year, and Shraddha was killed on the 18th of the same month.

