Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt pregnancy: Neetu Kapoor gets emotional, speaks about son's marriage, and more

Neetu Kapoor claims her relationship with Alia Bhatt is "balanced" by her son Ranbir Kapoor: It becomes a problem when you turn into joru ka gulaam.

Alia Bhatt on Monday shared the happy news of her pregnancy on social media. Sharing a photo from their ultrasound appointment and captioned saying, "Our baby ….. coming soon." (Video)



The actress additionally posted a photo of a lioness prodding a lion while a cub watched. The couple has been taking romantic safaris in Africa because they both share a passion for the outdoors. The couple spent the first day of the New Year 2022 on a safari and shared some hilarious photos from their adventure.

Neetu Kapoor responded in a video to the news that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were expecting their first child. When the paparazzi informed Neetu Kapoor that Alia had shared the news on Instagram, Neetu was seen putting aside her vanity and responding. When the paparazzi congratulated the JugJugg Jeeyo actress on becoming a grandmother, she was left stunned and overjoyed.

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Neetu Kapoor can be seen pausing and expressing gratitude to the photographers for their well wishes. Neetu Kapoor laughed and thanked the paparazzi as a photographer announced, "Junior Kapoor on the way."

She once spoke about Neetu Kapoor about, her son Ranbir Kapoor and his actress wife Alia Bhatt. In this interview, Neetu speaks openly about Rishi, her mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor, and how her son Ranbir Kapoor is juggling his relationships following his marriage to Alia Bhatt.



Neetu can't stop gushing about how happy she is that Alia is her daughter-in-law and that her son Ranbir is now a married man. People have inquired about my relationship with Alia, and I replied, "It will be the same as it was with my mother-in-law. Alia is a sweet woman. She is a lovely, straightforward, pure person. Therefore, I believe the husband is to blame for the daughter-in-relationship law's with her mother-in-law.

Because you love your mother so much, and jab tum joru ka gulaam ban jaate ho na, fir maa ko problem hoti hai. If you can balance your love for your mother and your wife, that is always nicer.

She'll adore you even more. The mother feels... (laughs) when you start to become too much like your wife. When questioned about whether she is experiencing that now that her son has been married.