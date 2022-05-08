Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding: Here’s when and where they are getting hitched

    First Published May 8, 2022, 4:37 PM IST

    One of South India’s most loved couples, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan is rumoured to be marrying this year. Here is all you need to know about their wedding.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    One of the highly famous celebrity couples from down South, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will reportedly get married this year. The popular actress-filmmaker couple of Tamil cinema, are finally set to their relationship to the next level and seal it with a wedlock. Ever since the couple made their relationship official, there has been a lot of excitement among their fans to find out about their wedding plans. So, if you are one of them, this article is for you as it includes all the possible details about their wedding that you have, for so long, been waiting to hear.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    If the reports are to be believed, the couple is planning to get married next month on June 9. And, ditching the posh wedding venues, the couple is reportedly settlingly for a more beautiful wedding at Tirupati Balaji temple. The hint regarding their wedding venue has been dropped by none other than the star couple itself.

    ALSO READ: Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan visit Tirupati temple

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    So, will there no longer be a reception? As per reports, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan may throw a huge fancy reception. This post-wedding function will not be held at any resort or hotel in India. Instead, the coupe is planning to go international.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Media reports have claimed that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have plans of throwing their wedding reception in the island nations of the Maldives. The reception will be held for all their friends from the film industry.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Jacqueline Fernandes, check black and white pictures of these 5 stunning actresses

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    While they are planning for a destination reception, their wedding ceremony will rather be a traditional one. As per reports, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s traditional wedding will be attended only by their family members and a few friends from the industry.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Reports have further claimed that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan want their wedding to be an intimate and a simpler affair. Since both are extremely private person, they want their wedding also reflect the same.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Meanwhile, there have also been reports that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will soon be releasing a joint statement regarding their wedding. But the statement will be released only after everything about their wedding is finalised, reportedly.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Farhan Akhtar in MCU web series Ms Marvel; read details RBA

    Farhan Akhtar in MCU web series Ms Marvel; read details

    Doctor Strange box office: Benedict Cumberbatch's MCU film collected Rs 27.50 crore on day 1 RBA

    Doctor Strange box office: Benedict Cumberbatch's MCU film collected Rs 27.50 crore on day 1

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's romantic picture in the pool goes viral; take a look RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's romantic picture in the pool goes viral; take a look

    KGF Chapter 2 actor Mohan Juneja passed away RBA

    KGF: Chapter 2 actor Mohan Juneja passed away

    Is Will Smith going to therapy? Here's what going on actor's life post Oscars incident with Chris Rock RBA

    Is Will Smith going to therapy? Here's what going on actor's life post Oscars incident with Chris Rock

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma dazzles in pink again-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma dazzles in pink again

    Motorola Edge 30 Worlds Thinnest 5G smartphone to launch on May 12 gcw

    Motorola Edge 30: 'World's thinnest 5G smartphone' to launch on May 12

    Mothers Day 2022: From Indian cricketers to IPL teams - heartfelt wishes pour in for incredible moms snt

    Mother's Day 2022: From Indian cricketers to IPL teams - heartfelt wishes pour in for incredible moms

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp slams Tottenham Hotspur tactics as draw dents Liverpool title hopes-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp slams Tottenham's tactics as draw dents Liverpool's title hopes

    BJP leader files plea in Allahabad High Court to open 20 rooms in Taj Mahal for hidden Hindu idols gcw

    Hindu idols at Taj Mahal? An appeal to dig into 'hidden chambers'

    Recent Videos

    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon