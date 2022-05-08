Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding: Here’s when and where they are getting hitched

One of South India’s most loved couples, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan is rumoured to be marrying this year. Here is all you need to know about their wedding.

One of the highly famous celebrity couples from down South, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will reportedly get married this year. The popular actress-filmmaker couple of Tamil cinema, are finally set to their relationship to the next level and seal it with a wedlock. Ever since the couple made their relationship official, there has been a lot of excitement among their fans to find out about their wedding plans. So, if you are one of them, this article is for you as it includes all the possible details about their wedding that you have, for so long, been waiting to hear.

If the reports are to be believed, the couple is planning to get married next month on June 9. And, ditching the posh wedding venues, the couple is reportedly settlingly for a more beautiful wedding at Tirupati Balaji temple. The hint regarding their wedding venue has been dropped by none other than the star couple itself. ALSO READ: Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan visit Tirupati temple

So, will there no longer be a reception? As per reports, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan may throw a huge fancy reception. This post-wedding function will not be held at any resort or hotel in India. Instead, the coupe is planning to go international.

Media reports have claimed that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have plans of throwing their wedding reception in the island nations of the Maldives. The reception will be held for all their friends from the film industry. ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Jacqueline Fernandes, check black and white pictures of these 5 stunning actresses

While they are planning for a destination reception, their wedding ceremony will rather be a traditional one. As per reports, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s traditional wedding will be attended only by their family members and a few friends from the industry.

Reports have further claimed that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan want their wedding to be an intimate and a simpler affair. Since both are extremely private person, they want their wedding also reflect the same.

