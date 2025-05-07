Pakistani actresses who were admired by Indian audience have lost their respect with this comment on India.

India's recent military campaign, Operation Sindoor, has evoked stern reactions among Pakistani stars, with celebrated actresses Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir leading the condemnation. The operation, targeting terror locations in Pakistan and PoK, was conducted in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. India celebrated the strikes as a necessary counterattack, but some Pakistani celebrities lambasted the action as "cowardly."

Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir calls Indian Operation Sindoor ‘Cowardly’:

Mahira Khan's Reaction

Mahira Khan, a highly acclaimed Pakistani actress, took to Instagram to criticize the operation. She reposted a tweet by Fatima Bhutto, a Pakistani author, condemning the strikes. In her Instagram story, Mahira wrote, "Seriously cowardly!!! May Allah keep our country safe, may sense prevail. Ameen." Her comment quickly went viral, with most Pakistani social media users sharing her feelings.

Hania Aamir's Emotional Response

Hania Aamir also expressed her anger regarding the military operation. In an emotional Instagram message, she posted, "I don't have big words now. I just have anger, hurt, and a sore heart. A child is dead. Families are destroyed. And for what? This is not how you keep anyone safe. This is cruelty—simple and plain. You don't get to bomb innocent people and refer to it as strategy. This isn't strength. This is shameful. This is cowardly. And we see you." Her message struck a chord with many, opening up heated discussions on social media sites.

The Wider Celebrity Backlash

Mahira and Hania were not the only Pakistani stars to denounce Operation Sindoor. Actress Mawra Hocane was also quick to respond on Twitter (X) as she lashed out: "Strongly condemn India's cowardly attack on Pakistan. Innocent civilians have lost their lives. May Allah protect us all. May sense prevail. Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo. #PakistanZindabad." The reaction of the Pakistani celebrities illustrates how tensions are mounting between the two countries.

India's Rationale Behind Operation Sindoor

In spite of the outcry, Indian officials justified the operation, claiming the strikes were "measured, precise, and non-escalatory." Indian authorities stressed the fact that terrorist infrastructure, rather than civilian territories, were being targeted, and that the operation was a counter to the Pahalgam terror attack in which several people lost their lives.

Operation Sindoor has further strained India-Pakistan relations, already tense. India perceives the strikes as a valid counter-terrorist operation, but Pakistani actors like Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir condemned them as "cruel" and "cowardly." As tensions escalate, the international community waits with bated breath for diplomatic efforts to stave off further escalation.