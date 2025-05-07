Kajol playfully reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala look, sharing a "spot the difference" post, while SRK stunned in Sabyasachi’s tailored black style.

The fans of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have long been in love with their chemistry both on and off screen. After the highly anticipated debut of Shah Rukh Khan at the Met Gala on Monday (early Tuesday) in New York, Kajol shared a hilarious take on SRK's look at Hollywood's biggest fashion event.

Shah Rukh Khan walked the blue carpet in a customised Sabyasachi fit for his debut Met Gala event. The actor was dressed in a black full-length overcoat, silk shirt, and trousers. However, what attracted everyone's attention was his jewellery.

The actor turned heads with his rings, signature SRK neckpiece, and a huge 'K' locket.

His co-star Kajol shared a hilarious reaction to SRK's Met Gala look. The actress shared a few snaps in which she was seen wearing rings and bracelets on her hands.

The 'Dilwale' actress hilariously asked her fans to spot the differences between her and SRK's Met Gala look.





While sharing the snaps on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, "Hmmmmmmmm, spot the difference."

Shah Rukh Khan is known for sharing the screen with Kajol in films like 'Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', and 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le jaaenge'.

Shah Rukh's look undoubtedly nailed the Met Gala 2025 theme "Tailoring Black Style". Designer Sabyasachi also walked this year's Met Gala.

Other prominent Indian attendees at this year's Met Gala include Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani.