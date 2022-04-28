Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan visit Tirupati temple

    First Published Apr 28, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

    Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal was released in the theatres on Thursday. As the film, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, is being reviewed by the audience, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan paid a visit to the Tirupati temple, seeking blessings for the success of the film.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    With the release of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal on Thursday, Vignesh Shivan is leaving no stone unturned in order to ensure that his latest film turns out as a huge success for him. The romantic drama’s release was highly anticipated and is expected to do wonders at the box office. Meanwhile, on Thursday early morning, hours before the film’s release, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara visited the Tirupati temple on Wednesday to offer prayers and seek blessings.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to share a selfie of him with Nayanthara from the Tirupati Balaji temple. He captioned the image as: "Reporting from Thirupathi at 2.22 :) #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal is all yours from today!"

    ALSO READ: Nayanthara vs Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, check out the trailer

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    While Nayanthara was dressed in a traditional attire, red coloured salwar suit, Vignesh Shivan was seen wearing a shirt. Nayanthara had also applied the religious tika on her forehead.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    On Wednesday, Vignesh Shivam, who has helmed Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, posted throwback pictures with film’s lead characters Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He also wrote an emotional post to share the selfies.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    In the post, Vignesh Shivan wrote: "KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal from Tomorrow! Wanted this film to come to theatres only to see you all enjoy the super skills of @actorvijaysethupathias Rambo! The always amazing #Nayanthara my thangam as #Kanmani & the sparkling Samantha @samantharuthprabhuoffl as #Khatija! I would like to thank these actors for making my life so easy in making this film !! The energy on sets when all of them were there is something I will miss !! The moments! This experience will stay with me for a long time! Enjoy them in theatres nearby!"

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal also stars actors Prabhu, Seema, Kala Master, Redin Kingsley, Lollu Sabha Maaran and Master Bhargav Sundar.

    ALSO READ: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's age difference: From their wedding date to venue

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Directed by Vignesh Shivam, the film is also produced by his home proudction Rowdy Pictures along with Seven Screen Studios.

