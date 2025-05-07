Fawad Khan reacts to Operation Sindoor, calls it a 'Shameful Attack' on Pakistan
Fawad Khan condemned India's Operation Sindoor as a "shameful attack" on Pakistan, while other celebrities from both countries reacted strongly to the ongoing tensions.
Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has shared a strong response to India's recent Operation Sindoor, calling it a "shameful attack" on Pakistan. His comments came after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on Wednesday, targeting nine terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was carried out to avenge the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people.
Fawad Khan expressed his grief on social media, offering heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families. His post, now widely shared online, read:, "My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack. I pray for the souls of the deceased and strength for their loved ones in the days to come."
The actor also appealed for calm and unity, urging people to stop fueling hatred and violence. "A respectful request to all: stop stoking the flames with rabble-rousing words. It is not worth the lives of innocent people. May better sense prevail. InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad!" he wrote.
In response to his comments, Fawad's Instagram account was blocked in India, further intensifying the backlash and creating a stir on social media.
Other Pakistani Celebrities Join in Condemnation
Fawad’s comments were echoed by other Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and Mawra Hocane, who also condemned the attack. The response from Pakistan’s entertainment industry highlights the emotional and political divide surrounding the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
Indian Celebrities Praise Operation Sindoor
While Pakistani stars criticized the attack, many Indian celebrities expressed their support for the Indian Armed Forces' swift and precise action. Indian officials and civilians alike hailed Operation Sindoor as an important step towards countering cross-border terrorism.
This development marks another chapter in the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, with both countries continuing to grapple with the complex issues of national security and terrorism.