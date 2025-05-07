Image Credit : instagram

Fawad Khan expressed his grief on social media, offering heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families. His post, now widely shared online, read:, "My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack. I pray for the souls of the deceased and strength for their loved ones in the days to come."

The actor also appealed for calm and unity, urging people to stop fueling hatred and violence. "A respectful request to all: stop stoking the flames with rabble-rousing words. It is not worth the lives of innocent people. May better sense prevail. InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad!" he wrote.

In response to his comments, Fawad's Instagram account was blocked in India, further intensifying the backlash and creating a stir on social media.