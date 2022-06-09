Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan are now MARRIED: Newly wed to serve food to 18K children in Tamil Nadu

On Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's big day, they've chosen to feed 18,000 children from throughout Tamil Nadu for lunch.

Today, June 9, film director Vignesh Shivan and south diva Nayanthara will tie the knot at a secluded resort in Mahabalipuram. Vignesh had released an endearing video before the wedding in which he can be seen treating his soon-to-be wife to seafood from a local eatery.



Their close family and friends will be present for the wedding. Vignesh posted a video of himself and Nayanthara enjoying the restaurant's meals. Sharing the clip, the director wrote, “Time to eat well. Happiness is feeding her with the best of local food! From a Favourite sea food restaurant the only places we enjoy eating are these nice houses with such tasty food and awesome people.”

According to reports, the couple wants their wedding day to be important and unforgettable for them and their guests.

On their big day, they've chosen to feed 18,000 children from all throughout Tamil Nadu lunch. This is proof that the two have always believed in giving back to society.

Vignesh Shivan is a director and songwriter, while Nayanthara is a renowned actress in the South. During the filming of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015, the two fell in love with each other.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan chose to marry seven years later. They formed Rowdy Pictures as a production firm together.