Nayanthara’s diet, fitness regime and skincare routine, REVEALED!
Want to have skin and body like Nayanthara? Here are some of the secrets of the South beauty who will be tying the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan today, on June 9 at a resort in Mahabalipuram.
Image: Thelipbalmcompany/Instagram
Known as Kollywood’s lady superstar, Nayanthara is one of the prettiest actresses not just in the South film industry but also across India. Nayanthara’s beauty and fitness are unmatched. The actress has always been seen in no or minimal make-up, basking purely in her natural beauty. Her skin looks refreshing, hydrated, and supple all the time while her toned body inspires one to hit the gym. Ladies, if you too are in awe of this South beauty and want to know the secrets behind her fitness and beauty, then this article is for you! Below are the secrets to Nayanthara’s diet, fitness regime and skincare routine and along with some make-up and beauty tips.
Nayanthara's workout routine: Nayanthara loves to do yoga on a daily basis. She does other exercises too to maintain her body but yoga is something that she swears by all the time. Her fitness regime is set in such a way that yoga has been incorporated well into it. Besides yoga and other forms of exercise, Nayanthara makes it a point to never compromise her sleeping hours.
Image: Thelipbalmcompany/Instagram
Nayanthara's Diet plan: The actress does not believe in any fad or crash diets. In fact, she believes in eating nutritious food in moderate quantities. Whether it is at home or at a shoot, she eats everything that is prepared but does keep a check on quantity, reportedly.
ALSO READ: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Details of Mehendi ceremony revealed
Image: Thelipbalmcompany/Instagram
Nayanthara's Skincare Tips: drinking enough water, moisturizing skin properly and applying sunscreen are three things that she rigorously follows for healthy and glowing skin. Apart from this, she also does her CTM (cleansing, toning, moisturizing) routine on a daily basis. No wonder her skin looks so soft and supple all the time apart from the glow that she has.
ALSO READ: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan love story: Here’s how they fell for each other
Image: Thelipbalmcompany/Instagram
Nayanthara's Makeup Secrets: Nayanthara is naturally blessed with beautiful and glowing skin which does not require her to wear make-up all the time. But when she does, she likes to keep it as natural and minimal as possible. When it comes to lip colours, Nayanthara loves glossy lips in shades of brown instead of red.
Image: Thelipbalmcompany/Instagram
Nayanthara's Beauty Secrets: For the lustrous hair that Nayanthara has, she once said that she does regular oiling which helps her maintain those locks. She also reportedly prefers ayurvedic products for her skin and hair over chemical-infused products.