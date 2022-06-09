Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayanthara’s diet, fitness regime and skincare routine, REVEALED!

    First Published Jun 9, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Want to have skin and body like Nayanthara? Here are some of the secrets of the South beauty who will be tying the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan today, on June 9 at a resort in Mahabalipuram.

    Image: Thelipbalmcompany/Instagram

    Known as Kollywood’s lady superstar, Nayanthara is one of the prettiest actresses not just in the South film industry but also across India. Nayanthara’s beauty and fitness are unmatched. The actress has always been seen in no or minimal make-up, basking purely in her natural beauty. Her skin looks refreshing, hydrated, and supple all the time while her toned body inspires one to hit the gym. Ladies, if you too are in awe of this South beauty and want to know the secrets behind her fitness and beauty, then this article is for you! Below are the secrets to Nayanthara’s diet, fitness regime and skincare routine and along with some make-up and beauty tips.

    Nayanthara's workout routine: Nayanthara loves to do yoga on a daily basis. She does other exercises too to maintain her body but yoga is something that she swears by all the time. Her fitness regime is set in such a way that yoga has been incorporated well into it. Besides yoga and other forms of exercise, Nayanthara makes it a point to never compromise her sleeping hours.

    Image: Thelipbalmcompany/Instagram

    Nayanthara's Diet plan: The actress does not believe in any fad or crash diets. In fact, she believes in eating nutritious food in moderate quantities. Whether it is at home or at a shoot, she eats everything that is prepared but does keep a check on quantity, reportedly.

    ALSO READ: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Details of Mehendi ceremony revealed

    Image: Thelipbalmcompany/Instagram

    Nayanthara's Skincare Tips: drinking enough water, moisturizing skin properly and applying sunscreen are three things that she rigorously follows for healthy and glowing skin. Apart from this, she also does her CTM (cleansing, toning, moisturizing) routine on a daily basis. No wonder her skin looks so soft and supple all the time apart from the glow that she has.

    ALSO READ: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan love story: Here’s how they fell for each other

    Image: Thelipbalmcompany/Instagram

    Nayanthara's Makeup Secrets: Nayanthara is naturally blessed with beautiful and glowing skin which does not require her to wear make-up all the time. But when she does, she likes to keep it as natural and minimal as possible. When it comes to lip colours, Nayanthara loves glossy lips in shades of brown instead of red.

    Image: Thelipbalmcompany/Instagram

    Nayanthara's Beauty Secrets: For the lustrous hair that Nayanthara has, she once said that she does regular oiling which helps her maintain those locks. She also reportedly prefers ayurvedic products for her skin and hair over chemical-infused products.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: Delhi Police snt

    Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: Delhi Police

    May 29 black day for Sidhu Moose Wala's family; father asks 'what was my son's fault' snt

    May 29 black day for Sidhu Moose Wala's family; father asks 'what was my son's fault'

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan Wedding mehendi ceremony details drb

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Details of Mehendi ceremony revealed

    Shilpa Shetty gets a birthday surprise by her fans; watch her reaction - gps

    Shilpa Shetty gets a birthday surprise by her fans; watch her reaction

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan's wedding invite video goes viral-tgy

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's wedding invite video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope Check Astrology Predictions for June 9 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: Check Astrology Predictions for June 9, 2022

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022: Young Men in Blue hungry for success against Proteas-krn

    India vs South Africa 2022: Young Men in Blue hungry for success against Proteas

    NBA Finals, national basketball association: The Greatest Finals MVPs of all time-krn

    NBA Finals: The Greatest Finals MVPs of all time

    NBA national basketball association teams grumbling about Golden State Warriors spending advantage-krn

    NBA teams grumbling about Golden State Warriors' spending advantage

    Who is Suzy Cortez? Ultra-hot Brazilian model claiming Shakira ex Gerard Pique asked her 'butt size' snt

    Who is Suzy Cortez? Ultra-hot Brazilian model claiming Pique asked her 'butt size'

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon