Capricor Therapeutics Stock Surges After Q4 Results Beat Estimates: Retail Gets More Bullish

The company said its available cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities will be sufficient to cover the expenses and capital requirements into 2027.

Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 1:00 AM IST

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) are trading up by about 13% on Thursday noon after the company announced fourth-quarter earnings beating estimates a day ago.

For the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, the company reported total revenue of $11.1 million, exceeding an analyst estimate of $9.87 million, according to FinChat data. Loss per ordinary share came in at $0.16, marginally lower than an estimated loss of $0.17.

The company said that its available cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities will be sufficient to cover the expenses and capital requirements into 2027.

As of the end of 2024, the company’s cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities stood at approximately $151.5 million, compared to $39.5 million as of 2023.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the company’s application seeking full approval of deramiocel, a cellular therapy, for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) cardiomyopathy. The FDA granted it a priority review.

DMD is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive weakness and chronic inflammation of the skeletal, heart, and respiratory muscles.

The company is currently working on its pre-approval licensure inspection and preparing for a potential commercial launch with its partner Nippon Shinyaku Co., CEO Linda Marbán said.

The company also amended its lease for additional GMP space at its headquarters in San Diego to support additional commercial manufacturing capacity in February.

On Stocktwits, retail investor sentiment surrounding Capricor surged into the ‘bullish’ territory (68/100) while message volume remained ‘high’ in the past 24 hours.

Capricor’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1 p.m. ET on March 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits Capricor’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1 p.m. ET on March 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Capricor shares have dropped by about 8% this year but have doubled in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

