    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan love story: Here’s how they fell for each other

    First Published Jun 8, 2022, 3:28 PM IST

    Ahead of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding on June 9, here is a timeline of how the power couple of the South fell in love with each other.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    One is a leading superstar in the South film industry while the other is a renowned filmmaker in the same industry. Together, they come off as one of the power couples in the world of South Cinema. We are talking about none other than Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan who will soon take their relationship to the next level by tying the knot.

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to get married at a resort in Mahabalipuram on June 9. Recently, Vignesh told the media that their wedding pictures will be shared by Thursday afternoon. Ahead of their wedding, here is everything you need to know about how the couple fell in love with one another.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Nayanthara’s personal life before Vignesh Shivan: When it comes to her professional life, Nayanthara is one of the leading actresses in South Cinema. It would not be wrong to say that she is a writer and a director’s one of her favourite actresses. While her professional life has always been skyrocketing, her personal life has hit roadblocks in the past; she had multiple failed relationships. But ever since Vignesh Shivan entered his life six years ago, life has been a smooth journey for Nayanthara.

    ALSO READ: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's wedding invite video goes viral

    Jab they met! It was in 2019 when Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan first met each other. The two had an official meeting regarding the narration of Naanum Rowdy Dhan. As the film’s shoot began, the couple started falling for each other little by little. Soon, mushy pictures of them started doing the rounds on the internet. However, neither Nayanthara nor Vignesh Shivan had made their relationship official in those days.

    When Mansoor Ali Khan spoke of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan: Soin after the film’s completion, and before its release, the team of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan were occupied with many press events. It was during one such event when Mansoor Ali Khan, who played a part in the film, said that Nayanthara and Vignesh would talk for hours on the film's sets. This sweet revelation left everyone, including Vignesh, in splits.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    It's official! Two years after Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’s release, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan made their relationship official. It was in 2017 when they made their first appearance as a couple at an award show in Singapore. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were papped at the airport and were also seen sitting next to one another during the award show. And when Vignesh picked up the award for the Best Director award for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, he thanked his ladylove. The filmmaker also addressed Nayanthara as the 'best human being.' Similar feelings were reciprocated by Nayanthara when she won the Best Actress award for the same film. She too thanked Vignesh while receiving the award.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Setting relationship goals: Over all these years, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have set multiple couple goals. Even though Nayanthara is not on social media, her absence has never been felt, thanks to Vignesh who always keeps filling it for her. The filmmaker, on multiple occasions, has shared Nayanthara’s pictures on his Instagram handle, sometimes making it look like more of her account than his. But we aren’t complaining; we just love how he never lets anyone miss her presence on social media.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    They are engaged! In March 2021, Vignesh Shivan shared a picture of Nayanthara wherein she is seen flaunting her engagement ring. Even though rumours about their engagement had started doing rounds since then, it was only in August 2021 when Nayanthara accepted that she is engaged to Vignesh Shivan.

    Did they have a secret wedding? A couple of months ago, speculations were rife that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have had a secret wedding. Basically, the couple visited the Kaligambal temple in Chennai. Vignesh had shared a picture of them at the temple. What caught everyone’s attention was the sindoor that could be seen on Nayanthara’s forehead, giving birth to rumours that the two have secretly been married.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    The official announcement: On June 7, Vignesh Shivan made an official announcement that the wedding pictures of the couple will be shared by the afternoon of June 9. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are expected to make their first public appearance as a wife and husband on June 11.

