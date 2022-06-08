Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Details of Mehendi ceremony revealed

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to tie the knot on Thursday, June 9 at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. Meanwhile, here are some interesting details from the couple’s Mehendi ceremony that was held on June 7.

    First Published Jun 8, 2022, 6:44 PM IST

    With less than 24 hours left, the South film industry will witness one of the most-awaited weddings of the decade -- South’s beauty and leading actress Nayanthara will be tying the knot with her filmmaker-fiance Vignesh Shivan on Thursday, June 9. Nayanthara and Vignesh have been together for a few years now, and have more than often set multiple couple goals. The pre-wedding festivities for the couple have already begun with the Mehendi ceremony that was held on Wednesday followed by the Sangeet ceremony that is expected to be held today.

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding ceremony, which is expected to take place as per Hindu South Indian traditions, will be held on Thursday. Amidst this, we bring you some interesting things about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Mehendi ceremony which surely will give you an insight into what exactly is happening at the hush-hush wedding of two of the biggest celebrities.

    ALSO READ: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan love story: Here’s how they fell for each other

    Special water bottles with the couple’s photos and caricatures: All the wedding functions of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are being held at Sheraton Grand’s resort in Mahabalipuram. The Mehendi ceremony too was held here. Guests at the function were given water bottles that had pretty photos and cute caricatures of the bride and the groom on them, along with ‘Rowdy Pictures’ written at the bottom.

    No cellphones allowed: to maintain the secrecy around their wedding and ensure that no photos or details are leaked to the media, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding, including the Mehendi ceremony, has a no-phone policy. Guests attending the functions have been asked to not bring their mobile phones to the venue.

    ALSO READ: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's wedding invite video goes viral

    Cute return gifts for guests: As per reports, their wedding going to take place according to Hindu customs inside a special glass set erected with the Bay of Bengal in the backdrop. It is being said that cute customised return gifts will be given to the guests on the day of the wedding.

    VVIP Guests: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Superstar Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi are some of the many high profile names who will be seen attending Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding.

    Wedding to stream on Netflix: Similar to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, video rights of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have also reportedly been sold to an OTT platform. As per reports, Gautham Menon will be making a documentary film on their wedding which has reportedly been sold to Netflix.

