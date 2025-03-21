Entertainment

Rani Mukerji Birthday

Look at Rani Mukherji's Net worth, remuneration, assets, cars and more

1. Net Worth

Rani Mukerji's estimated net worth is around ₹206 crore. Her wealth comes from her acting career, brand endorsements, and other professional ventures.

2. Remuneration

Rani Mukerji charges ₹7 crore per film. She earns around ₹6 crore per brand endorsement, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood.

3. Monthly and Annual Income

Her monthly income is estimated at ₹2 crore, while her annual earnings are approximately ₹20 crore, from films, endorsements, and other sources.

4. Luxurious Properties

A lavish house in Mumbai, worth ₹30 crore, A bungalow in Khandala worth ₹8 crore, A house in Navi Mumbai worth ₹8 crore, A spacious property in Khar, purchased for ₹7.12 crore.

5. Car Collection

Rani owns Audi A8 W12 worth ₹1.25 crore, Mercedes-Benz E-Class worth ₹55 lakh, Mercedes-Benz S-Class of ₹2.17 crore, Range Rover Vogue of ₹2.39 crore, BMW 7 Series at ₹1.70 crore.

6. Career Highlights

Rani Mukerji has been a part of iconic films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Black, Mardaani, and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Her impactful performances have got her eight Filmfare Awards.

7. Family and Personal Life

Rani is married to Aditya Chopra, a filmmaker and the chairman of Yash Raj Films. The couple has a daughter named Adira. They are considered one of Bollywood power couples.

