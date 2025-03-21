Entertainment
Look at Rani Mukherji's Net worth, remuneration, assets, cars and more
Rani Mukerji's estimated net worth is around ₹206 crore. Her wealth comes from her acting career, brand endorsements, and other professional ventures.
Rani Mukerji charges ₹7 crore per film. She earns around ₹6 crore per brand endorsement, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood.
Her monthly income is estimated at ₹2 crore, while her annual earnings are approximately ₹20 crore, from films, endorsements, and other sources.
A lavish house in Mumbai, worth ₹30 crore, A bungalow in Khandala worth ₹8 crore, A house in Navi Mumbai worth ₹8 crore, A spacious property in Khar, purchased for ₹7.12 crore.
Rani owns Audi A8 W12 worth ₹1.25 crore, Mercedes-Benz E-Class worth ₹55 lakh, Mercedes-Benz S-Class of ₹2.17 crore, Range Rover Vogue of ₹2.39 crore, BMW 7 Series at ₹1.70 crore.
Rani Mukerji has been a part of iconic films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Black, Mardaani, and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Her impactful performances have got her eight Filmfare Awards.
Rani is married to Aditya Chopra, a filmmaker and the chairman of Yash Raj Films. The couple has a daughter named Adira. They are considered one of Bollywood power couples.
