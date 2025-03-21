Jabil’s Stock Rallies On Beat-And-Raise Quarter, CEO Downplays Trump Tariff Concerns – Retail Sentiment Brightens

Read Full Article

Jabil (JBL) shares climbed nearly 5% in afternoon trading Thursday after the electronics manufacturer reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised its full-year guidance.

CEO Mike Dastoor also downplayed concerns about tariffs, highlighting the company’s strategic positioning amid geopolitical shifts.

Jabil posted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 for the quarter, beating Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $1.83, per Koyfin.

Revenue came in at $6.7 billion, surpassing expectations of $6.4 billion.

Dastoor attributed the company’s strong results to continued strength in capital equipment, cloud and data center infrastructure, and digital commerce end-markets.

Meanwhile, addressing concerns about trade policy under the Trump administration, he said Jabil’s ability to adapt and its U.S. manufacturing presence provide a competitive advantage.

“As the geopolitical situation continues to evolve, our designation as a U.S. domiciled manufacturing service provider and our significant U.S. footprint is becoming increasingly important for our customers,” he said.

The company raised its fiscal 2025 EPS outlook to $8.95 from $8.75, above the consensus estimate of $8.74.

It also lifted its full-year revenue projection to $27.9 billion, up from a prior forecast of $27.3 billion, with analysts expecting $27.32 billion.

Jabil expects its operating margin for fiscal 2025 to be 5.4% and adjusted free cash flow of at least $1.2 billion.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Jabil’s stock flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bearish’ a day ago, accompanied by a surge in message volume to ‘extremely high’ levels.

Some traders remained skeptical about whether the rally would sustain, with one user predicting that Jabil’s stock would gradually pare gains in the coming quarter.

Jabil shares have gained only about 1% this year but are up more than 16% over the past 12 months.

