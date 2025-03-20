Gal Gadot talks about Evil Queen role: Experience, reactions ahead of Snow white release

Read Full Article

Gal Gadot, globally known for her iconic role as 'Wonder Woman,' recently shared her experience of playing an Evil Queen in Disney's remake of Snow White. She described her role as ''delicious' and explained how unique this role is from all of her other roles. She also said that it was challenging and exciting to play the villain, where she could explore a whole new perspective.

Gal Gadot talks about Evil Queen role:

Gal Gadot also worked on her singing skills, as the film is a musical, adding another layer to her in the film, more than just herself. Gal Gadot stated, "It was different than anything that I've ever done because I was playing the villain. She's so theatrical and so grand and bigger than life… It was a delicious role to play."

Gal Gadot explained how it felt as an actor to adapt to a whole new character and understand it as a whole process. She stated, "That's the fun part about what we do. To dig in to create all the history for the character and to understand how they operate—what triggers them, what they love, what scares them—it's something that takes you through a journey when you play a character. And I love it."

Gal Gadot is a mother of four girls, and she also revealed her children's adorable reactions. She revealed that one of her daughters was very excited about her mother playing the Evil Queen; another child was initially disappointed that she wasn’t playing the role of Snow White.

Before entering Hollywood as an actress, Gal Gadot was crowned as Miss Israel. Talking about that experience, she revealed that she was not at all serious about it and it was totally unexpected. "When I went to Miss Israel in Israel, to begin with, I went for the experience and so I could tell my grandkids that Grandma ... and then I won, and that was shocking. I never meant to win; I came for fun, and all of a sudden—it's funny, you're 18, and you're not taking things very seriously. The only part that I enjoyed doing was the opening sequence with the dance."

The musical film Snow White, directed by Marc Webb, is all set to hit the big screens on March 22, 2025.

