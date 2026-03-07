Inside Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s Rs 31 Crore 4BHK Luxury House in Poes Garden
Actress Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan have reportedly bought a 4BHK house for a whopping Rs 31 crore. Word is, they're all set to move into Chennai's posh Poes Garden, right next to superstars Rajinikanth and Dhanush.
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
Nayanthara’s Luxury House in Poes Garden
Nayanthara is a force across India's film industries. She has dominated Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema for years. Fans call her 'Lady Superstar,' but she humbly asked them not to, saying she still has a long way to go. She has a solid place in South Indian cinema and is one of its highest-paid actresses. She is also reportedly starring in a film by director Atlee.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Social Media
Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are married and have two sons, Uyir and Ulag. On the work front, she is busy with upcoming films like 'Mookuthi Amman 2', 'Mannangatti', and 'Toxic', which will hit the screens soon. Fans always keep a close watch on what's happening in her professional and personal life.
35
Image Credit : Instagram
For film stars, owning a house in Poes Garden is a matter of prestige. It's the ultimate status symbol. This area is home to Chennai's most famous and wealthy people, including superstars like Rajinikanth, Dhanush, and the late J. Jayalalithaa. The population here is low because land prices are sky-high, running into lakhs per ground. They say the value of a plot here is often decided by who your neighbours are.
45
Image Credit : Instagram
Since Nayanthara works across multiple film industries, there's talk in film circles that she owns a house in every state she shoots in, including places like Kerala and Hyderabad. It's said she already owns a palatial home in Poes Garden, where her husband Vignesh Shivan also has an office. Now, reports say she has bought another new property there for a whopping Rs 31 crore.
55
Image Credit : Instagram / Nayanthara
According to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey, Nayanthara has bought a 4BHK duplex apartment. The property is part of the Legacy project and is valued at Rs 31.5 crore. This massive home spans 14,369 square feet. With her net worth already in crores, this is another major investment. Reports suggest the couple will be moving into their new Poes Garden home very soon.
