Ranveer singh is the best actor in this gen nobody i repeat nobody comes close to him

ranveer singh is the best actor in this gen nobody i repeat nobody comes close to him https://t.co/gB8Dh2uqXi — aqeela⁷ (@donttalkpls23) March 7, 2026

- This one frame. jaskeerat singh rangi at his most vulnerable. the pain in his eyes, a devastated mind, a life so wrecked. set the tone for the entire revenge saga. thank you ranveer singh for this. cinema is safe!