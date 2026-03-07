- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Netizens can’t stop raving about Ranveer Singh; Read Fans' Reactions
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Netizens can’t stop raving about Ranveer Singh; Read Fans' Reactions
Netizens can’t stop raving Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge trailer: “Lyaari Ka Badshaah, Box Office New Emperor #1 Of India Ranveer”, “Greatest Actor Of All Generations”
Fans Go Crazy Over Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2 Trailer
Ranveer Singh is undeniably one of the finest actors in Indian cinema, often hailed as one of the greatest performers of this generation. Time and again, he has proven his incredible versatility, earning the reputation of a true chameleon on screen with his unmatched range and commanding presence.
Fans Go Crazy Over Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2 Trailer
His recent portrayal of Hamza in Dhurandhar took cinemas by storm, with audiences praising the intensity and depth he brought to the character. Dhurandhar shattered records at the box office, showcasing Ranveer's phenomenal box office dominance. The film also emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema.
Fans Go Crazy Over Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2 Trailer
Now, the makers have finally dropped the trailer for Dhurandhar 2 ahead of its theatrical release, and it signals the emperor's return in style. In the trailer, Ranveer once again steps into the powerful shoes of Hamza while also showcasing the fierce persona of Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi. With a striking new look, electrifying screen presence, and undeniable aura, he dominates every frame.
Fans Go Crazy Over Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2 Trailer
The trailer promises a bigger and more explosive continuation of the story, proving once again that this franchise truly belongs to Ranveer, and the trailer has his name written all over it. Dhurandhar 2 trailer has taken social media by storm, with fans and audiences praising Ranveer for his electrifying presence and sharing their excitement and anticipation for the film.
Fans Go Crazy Over Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2 Trailer
A netizen shared their excitement and wrote, “
Ranveer Singh delivering another masterclass in acting.
Ranveer Singh delivering another masterclass in acting. pic.twitter.com/dSlmr8tCIS
— isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) March 7, 2026
From 19 ontowards ranveer singh will regards as king of bollywood ♥️
From 19 ontowards ranveer singh will regards as king of bollywood ♥
— siddharth nanda (@VinayKu81171355) March 7, 2026
Another fan tweeted, “ he has an incredible ability to convey the deepest emotions through his eyes. Ranveer singh the actor that you are 🤌🏻🤌🏻
he has an incredible ability to convey the deepest emotions through his eyes. Ranveer singh the actor that you are 🤌🏻🤌🏻 pic.twitter.com/freXyrKv82
— newdeep𐙚 (@deepekachu) March 7, 2026
Fans Go Crazy Over Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2 Trailer
Ranveer singh is the best actor in this gen nobody i repeat nobody comes close to him
ranveer singh is the best actor in this gen nobody i repeat nobody comes close to him https://t.co/gB8Dh2uqXi
— aqeela⁷ (@donttalkpls23) March 7, 2026
- This one frame. jaskeerat singh rangi at his most vulnerable. the pain in his eyes, a devastated mind, a life so wrecked. set the tone for the entire revenge saga. thank you ranveer singh for this. cinema is safe!
this one frame. jaskeerat singh rangi at his most vulnerable. the pain in his eyes, a devastated mind, a life so wrecked. set the tone for the entire revenge saga. thank you ranveer singh for this. cinema is safe! pic.twitter.com/EbgCCvgdop
— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) March 7, 2026
Fans Go Crazy Over Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2 Trailer
this scene shows the range of ranveer singh as an actor🔥, wrote a fan praising Ranveer.
this scene shows the range of ranveer singh as an actor🔥#Dhurandhar2
pic.twitter.com/UKtoSoGMks
— yam (@noontonightt) March 7, 2026
Ranveer Singh is set to steal the show in #Dhurandhar2❗🔥
Ranveer Singh is set to steal the show in #Dhurandhar2❗🔥 pic.twitter.com/QTtfLzEG6n
— Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) March 7, 2026
When it Comes to Acting, Ranveer Singh is Everyone's Daddy in This Generation 🔥 #DhurandharTheRevenge
When it Comes to Acting, Ranveer Singh is Everyone's Daddy in This Generation 🔥#DhurandharTheRevengepic.twitter.com/bvQ89NGTeh
— Just Chill ढोन्डु😎😎 (@J2Rooky) March 7, 2026
These two frames are enough to define Ranveer Singh as an actor🥶
https://x.com/ffspari/status/2030171011002548483?s=46 read a fan’s tweet.
Fans Go Crazy Over Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2 Trailer
With the explosive trailer for Dhurandhar 2, it is evident that he is once again gearing up to dominate the box office and rewrite box-office history. This powerful new look hints at something far greater for Ranveer, the number one force in Indian cinema, ready to march forward and create a strong throne at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is set to release in cinemas on March 19, 2026.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.