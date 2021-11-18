Nayanthara's Birthday: The multi-talented actress turns 37; read interesting facts about her

South India’s one of the highest-paid actors and leading lady, actor Nayanthara has turned 37 on Thursday, November 18. Nayanthara is a popular actor in the Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is a noted actress who has blown people away with her marvellous performances in a number of films. On the occasion of her birthday, here are a few fun facts about the lady that will interest her fans.

Nayanthara was born in Bangalore (now Bengaluru) as Diana Mariam Kurian. Nayanthara comes from an aristocratic Kodiyattu family hailing from Kerala’s Thiruvalla.

Daughter of Indian Air Force officer, Nayanthara completed her studies from various states including Delhi and Gujarat. She completed her graduation from Thuruvalla’s Marthoma College and has a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature degree.

She made her acting debut in the Malayalam industry with the film ‘Manassinakkare’. Her Malayalam film debut was released in 2013. Within a gap of two years each, Nayanthara made her debut in the Tamil (2205) and Telugu (2007) film industries as well. She debuted in Tamil films with ‘Ayya’ and in Telugu with ‘Yogi’.

In 2010, she entered the Kannada film industry also known as the ‘Sandalwood Industry’. Nayanthara was seen in the film called ‘Super’. Interestingly, it is the only Kannada film of Nayanthara who has established herself as an ace actor over the years. ALSO READ: Tough times for Shah Rukh Khan: Did Nayanthara quit Atlee's film amid drug case? Read details

Some of her most popular films include , Maya (2015), Thani Oruvan (2015), Babu Bangaram (2016), Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015), and Iru Mugan (2016).

She was in a relationship with actor Silambarasan. Their relationship bloomed after the two were paired opposite each other in the film ‘Vallavan’. However, after dating for a while, their relationship had ended. ALSO READ: Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu replacing Nayanthara in Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee film Lion? Read this

Nayanthara was also said to be dating Prabhu Deva. This relationship of hers was rather controversial. At present, Nayanthara is rumoured to be dating Vignesh Shivan.