Nayanthara Birthday: 8 Upcoming Films Of South Superstar; Check List
Nayanthara has turned 41. Born in Bengaluru in 1984, Nayanthara has been a part of many hit South films. On her birthday, we're telling you about her upcoming movies. However, none of these will be released this year
Dear Students
Nayanthara's upcoming film, Dear Students, will be released in Malayalam and Tamil. The film is currently in post-production. Nivin Pauly will also be seen with her. The movie will be released in 2026.
Man Shankar Var Prasad Garu
Shooting for Nayanthara's Telugu film, Man Shankar Var Prasad Garu, is ongoing. It co-stars Chiranjeevi and Daggubati Venkatesh and is set for a 2026 release.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups
Nayanthara is also in South star Yash's film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups. It also features Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, it will release on March 19, 2026.
Mannangatti Since 1960
Nayanthara will be seen in Mannangatti Since 1960, releasing in 2026. Filming is complete. It co-stars Yogi Babu and is directed by Dude Vicky.
Patriot
Nayanthara's film Patriot will also be seen in 2026. The shooting for this Malayalam film is currently in progress. Not much information is available about it at the moment.
Mookuthi Amman 2
Nayanthara's movie Mookuthi Amman 2 is a fantasy comedy. It also stars Urvashi, Duniya Vijay, and Regina Cassandra. Directed by Sundar C, this film will be released in 2026.
Hi
Nayanthara plays the lead role in director Vishnu Edavan's film Hi. It also features K. Bhagyaraj and Poornima Bhagyaraj. The film is currently shooting and will also release in 2026.
Rakkayi
Nayanthara will be in action mode in Rakkayi, directed by Senthil Nallasamy. This 2026 release is currently filming.