Nayanthara Rejected Movies: Nayanthara is celebrating her 41st birthday on November 18. She has rejected many films in her career. So, let's find out which films those are and how they performed at the box office
The Legend
The makers had approached Nayanthara for 'The Legend', but she turned it down. The Tamil Sci-Fi movie collected around Rs. 6 Crore.
Chennai Express
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's superhit film 'Chennai Express' was first offered to Nayanthara. However, she rejected it. Chennai Express had a worldwide gross of approximately $422 crore and an India domestic net collection of about $227.13 crore.
Paiyaa
The role of Tamannaah in the film 'Paiyaa' was first offered to Nayanthara, but she rejected it. The film turned out to be a hit. The film reportedly collected ₹37.15 crore globally.
Oru Kal Oru Kannadi
Nayanthara was the first choice of the makers for the film 'Oru Kal Oru Kannadi', but she rejected it. She didn't give a reason. The film was well-loved by people. The movie reportedly collected Rs. 25 Crore globally.
Singam 2
The lead role in the South hit film 'Singam 2' was first offered to Nayanthara, but she was busy shooting for another film. That's why she turned it down. The film reportedly earned around around ₹122.80 crore worldwide.
Thiruchitrambalam
The makers of 'Thiruchitrambalam' wanted to cast Nayanthara opposite Dhanush, but she refused. The film turned out to be a blockbuster. The film reportedly collected Rs. 110 Crores.