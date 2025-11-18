Nayanthara Birthday: 8 Highest Grossing Films Of The Lady Superstar; Check Here
Nayanthra Birthday: One of the most beautiful actresses in the South, Nayanthara, has turned 41. She was born on November 18, 1984, in Bengaluru. Nayanthara has also worked in one Bollywood movie
Jawan
Nayanthara's highest-grossing film is Jawan, which came out in 2023. Made with Shah Rukh Khan, the film had a budget of 300 crore and collected 1152 crore.
Bigil
Nayanthara's second highest-grossing film is Bigil. Starring with Thalapathy Vijay, this film had a budget of 180 crore. It did a business of 304 crore at the box office. The movie came out in 2019.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
Nayanthara's film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, released in 2019, had a budget of 200 crore and earned 248 crore at the box office. The film was a flop. Chiranjeevi was in the lead role.
Darbar
Nayanthara and Rajinikanth's film Darbar came out in 2020. This movie, with a budget of 175 crore, did a business of 238 crore. It was a hit.
Viswasam
Nayanthara's 2019 film Viswasam was a blockbuster. Starring with Ajith Kumar, the film had a budget of 85 crore and did a business of 187 crore.
Annaatthe
The film Annaatthe came out in 2021. It starred Nayanthara with Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film's budget was 110 crore and it collected 171 crore. The film was a flop.
Godfather
Nayanthara's film Godfather was released in 2022. Starring with Chiranjeevi, this movie had a budget of 90 crore. It earned 108 crore at the box office. The film was a flop.
Arrambam
Nayanthara and Ajith Kumar's film Arrambam came out in 2013. This movie, with a budget of 55 crore, did a business of 101 crore at the box office. The movie was a hit.